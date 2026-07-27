TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

SUNDAY

SOUTH STEARNS COUNTY PLAYOFFS

RICHMOND ROYALS 10 FARMING FLAMES 9

The Royals were outhit by the Flames ten to eight, including two home runs, one double, two sacrifice flies, and six walks. Their starting pitcher, Hunter Fuch, threw four innings; he gave up one hit, one run, four walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke Jokela threw two innings; he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Boos threw two innings; he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Brody Philabaum threw one inning; he gave up two hits and recorded one strikeout.

The Royals' offense was led by Tyler Prom; he went 1-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, and he had a walk. Cole Schmitz went 1-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Kyle Budde went 1-3 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Caleb Maddox went 2-5 with three stolen bases, and he scored two runs; Cooper Notch went 1-3 with two walks, and he scored four runs. Goose Hadley went 2-3; he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run, and Dalton Thelen had a walk.

The Flames' starting pitcher, Wyatt Schmitz, threw five innings; he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Bennet Hylla threw one inning; he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Axton Orbeck threw two innings; he gave up one run, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames' offense was led by Isaac Nett, who went 4-6 with three home runs for seven RBIs. Bennett Hylla went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs; he had two walks and scored two runs. Ethan Navatril went 2-5, and Carson Holthaus went 1-4 and scored a run. Drew Cramlet went 1-4 with a double, and he had a walk, and Will Mergen was hit by a pitch; he had two stolen bases, a walk, and he scored a run. Axton Orbeck went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Breydon Einyck was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Owen Sunderman was hit by a pitch, and Cameron Miller had two walks.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3

The Rockies and the Lakers both collected eight hits, including a double, and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Thad Lieser; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Brinker closed it out with four innings of relief; he gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies' offense was led by David Jonas; he went 2-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs went 1-5 for an RBI, he had two stolen bases, and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1-3 with a double, and he had a walk, and Luke VanErp had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he had a walk. Tyler Geislinger went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Adam Dufner had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brady Linn went 1-4; he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Max Fredin and Sam Nistler both went 1-4.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Mitch Wieneke; he threw seven innings, gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Braun threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers' offense was led by Adam Braun, who went 1-5 with a double for an RBI and scored a run, and Max Fuchs went 1-5 for an RBI and scored a run. Nick Schmitt went 1-3 for an RBI, and Alex Lenzmeier went 1-3 with a walk. Colton Fruth went 1-4, Blake Kunkel went 1-2 with a walk, Justin Kunkel had a walk and he scored a run run and Ben Schmitt went 1-1.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 15 RAYMOND ROCKETS 4

The Springers outhit the Rockets eighteen to ten, including two home runs, a double, and six walks. The Springers' starting pitcher was Jack Arnold, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan VanLoy closed it out with two innings of relief; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers' offense was led by Joe Dempsey; he went 4-6 with a home run for seven RBIs, and he scored three runs. Brad Olson went 3-5 with a double for four RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Drew VanLoy went 3-6 with a home run for an RBI, and Brady Schafer went 1-5 for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Brady Klehr went 2-4 with two walks, and he scored two runs, and Paul Dorr went 2-5, and he scored two runs. Zach Femrite went 1-3 for an RBI; he had two walks and he scored a run, Jeron Terres went 2-4 with a walk and he scored two runs, and Nolan VanLoy had a walk.

The Rockets' starting pitcher was Esau Nelson; he threw four innings, gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. John Sawatzky threw two innings; he gave up four hits, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Olson threw two innings; he gave up six hits, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockets' offense was led by Brett Swanson; he went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. No. 7 went 1-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Caleb Ditmarson went 1-4 for an RBI, and Ethan Nelson went 2-4 with a double. Tyler Steen went 1-5, and Dreyer Holman went 1-4.

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NORTH STEARNS COUNTY PLAYOFF

ELROSA SAINTS 6 NEW. MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5

The Saints were outhit by the Silverstreaks ten to eight; they did collect two home runs. Their starting pitcher was Ashton Dingmann; he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Riley Meyer threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke Dingmann threw two innings to close it out; he gave up two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints' offense was led by Blaine Fischer; he went 3-4 with a home run for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Jackson Peter went 2-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and Derek Wiener went 1-5 for an RBI and scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 2-5, and he scored a run, and Luke Dingmann scored a run. Luke Illies was hit twice by a pitch, and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The Silverstreaks' starting pitcher was Ty Reller; he threw eight innings, gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts. Kyle Holm threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks' offense was led by Cole Funk; he went 1-3 with a double for three RBIs, and Ty Reller went 2-5 for an RBI and scored a run. Caden Sand went 2-5 with a double, and he scored a run, and Logan Funk went 2-5. Owen Funk went 1-6, and he scored a run, and Luke Funk went 1-4. Brandon Holm went 1-5, and he scored a run, and Thor Hoppe scored a run.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

The Lakers were outhit by the Rangers eleven to nine; they did collect two home runs, two doubles, and seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Trent Wendtlant; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw two innings to close it out; he gave up one hit.

The Lakers' offense was led by Grant Ludwig; he went 3-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Isaac Leiser went 1-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and Matt Lieser was credited with an RBI. Noah Olmscheid went 2-5 with a double, and he scored a run, and Carter Wessel was hit by a pitch. Leyton Fuchs went 1-3 with three stolen bases, Davis Wuertz went 1-4 and scored a run, and Trent Ludwig went 1-4.

The Rangers' starting pitcher was Josiah Utsch. He threw six innings; he gave up five hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Utsch threw two innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rangers' offense was led by Brayden Vanderbeek, who went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, and Bryce Vanderbeek, who went 1-5 with a stolen base and a walk. Nick Utsch went 2-5 and he scored a run, and Jordan Schepler was credited with an RBI. Max Athman went 2-5 with a double, and he scored a run; Austin Pauls went 2-4; and Matt Hemingson went 1-6, and he was hit by a pitch.

MORA BLUE DEVILS 3 SARTELL MUSKIES 2

The Blue Devils outhit the Muskies eight to four; they did collect a double. I have no pitching stats for this game. The Blue Devils' offense was led by Austin Peterson, who went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, and Derek Graves, who went 3-4 for an RBI and had a stolen base. Nate Nelson went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Erik Raivo went 1-2; he was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Aaron Nelson had a sacrifice bunt, Owen Szoka had a walk, MikeMcKee scored a run, and Logan Grave had a stolen base.

The Muskies' starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Isaac Schroers. The Muskies' offense was led by Andrew Deters; he went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Wes Johnson went 1-3 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base. Jacob Merrill was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base, and JohnSchumer went 1-2. Cody Partch had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored one run, and Grant Mackenthun had a walk, and he scored a run.

PIERZ LAKERS 7 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3

The Lakers outhit the Steves seven to three, including two home runs and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Carter Petron; he threw four innings, gave up one hit, and he recorded seven strikeouts to earn the win. Preston Rocheleau threw three innings; he gave up one hit, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Chase Becker threw two innings; he gave up one hit, three runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Carter Petron; he went 2-3 with a home run for three RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Kolten Happke went 1-4 with a home run for an RBI, and David Kroger went 2-4 and scored a run. Mason Athman went 1-3 with a double for an RBI; he had a walk, scored a run, and Chase Becker went 2-4 with a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Dan Litke was hit by a pitch and scored a run; Preston Rocheleau and Kamden Happke were both credited with an RBI.

The Steves' starting pitcher was Landon Lunser; he threw five innings, gave up six hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Ramsey threw three innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Steves' offense was led by Matt Meyer; he went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Carter Kent went 1-4, Brody Sabin had two walks and scored a run, and Andrew Wollak scored a run. Joe Tulhosky, Justin Hunt, Ryan Lunser and Brody Wollak all had a walk.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 7 WATKINS CLIPPERS 6

The Nicks outhit the Clippers twelve to nine, including two doubles and eight who collected hits. Their starting pitcher, Kaden Rausch, threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, and two walks. A. Stong threw four innings to close it out; he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks' offense was led by Dylan Rausch; he went 2-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Jacob Caron went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. K. Rausch went 4-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Damien Lincoln went 1-4 for an RBI. Alex Foehrenbacher went 1-2 for two RBIs, and he had a walk. Connor Lincoln went 1-4 with a stolen base, one walk, and he scored a run. A. Stong went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Keenan Dingman had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Clippers' starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger; he threw six innings, gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. B. Neiman threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, and two walks. Matt Geilinger threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Clippers' offense was led by Kevin Kramer, who went 2-3 for an RBI; he had two stolen bases, scored a run, and Carson Geislinger went 2-5 and scored a run. Dan Berg went 1-4 and scored a run, and Brendan Ashton had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. J. Baylor went 1-1 for two RBIs, and Carter Block had a walk. Landon Neiman had a sacrifice fly for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Matt Geisliinger had a walk, and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 10 SOBIESKI SKIS 9

The Lumberjacks were outhit by the Skis eleven to eight; they had five collect RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich; he threw three innings, gave up two hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Mike Moulzolf threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, six runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Chuck Hackett threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded a strikeout. J. Peterson threw one inning to earn the win; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks' offense was led by Chuck Hackett; he went 1-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored one run. Mitch Keeler went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Trey Emmerich was hit twice by a pitch; he was credited with an RBI, and he scored two runs. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Alec Dietl went 1-2 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Joe Ziwicki went 2-4 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Brett Leabch went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored two runs; Drew Beier went 1-5, and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Skis was Joey Welinski. He threw four innings; he gave up five hits, seven runs, four walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Evan Lemieur threw four innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Skis' offense was led by Beau Thoma; he went2-5 with a home run, a triple, and a double for three RBIs. He had a walk, and he scored two runs. Matt Filippi went 2-3 with a double for an RBI; he had two walks, and he scored a run. Collin Eckman went 1-4 with a double for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Alex Thoma went 1-5 for an RBI, and Dusty Parker went 1-3; he was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored a run. Joe Welinski went 2-3 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Owen Bode went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Joe Welinski went 2-3 for an RBI; he had a stolen base and he scored one run; Jake Kapphahn was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs; Zach Opatz went 1-1; and Evan Lemieur had a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 8 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Chuckers outhit the Pirates thirteen to three, including six doubles and a sacrifice fly, and eight players collected hits. The Chuckers' starting pitcher threw a gem; Josh Kingery threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Chuckers' offense was led by Jaxon Biehm; he went 1-5 with a double for three RBIs. David Kingery went 4-5 with two doubles for an RBI, and he scored a run. Regan Elton went 1-3 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Jack Peterson went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Carson McCain went 2-3 with two doubles; he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Jon Broman went 2-3 with a double, and he scored a run; Jonas Morrison was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Brody Straumann went 1-5, and he scored a run; Josh Kingery went 1-5.

The Pirates' starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs; he threw two innings, gave up five hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Oerlien threw five innings; he gave up seven hits, two runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Griffin Bjerke threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. The Pirates' offense was led by Grady Fuchs, who went 2-3 with a double and scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 1-3 with a double, and he had a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 8 GREENWALD CUBS 2

The Chargers outhit the Cubs thirteen to nine, including a home run, one triple, two doubles, and eight that collected hits. The Chargers' starting pitcher was Anthony Reverman; he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, and he recorded one strikeout. Reegan Nelson threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers' offense was led by Reegan Nelson, who went 1-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and Zach Rieland went 2-4 for an RBI and scored a run. Eric Terres went 3-4 with a double for an RBI; he had three stolen bases, one walk, and he scored three runs. Ethan Meyer went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs; he had two stolen bases, and he scored a run. Daniel Spanier went 1-4 with a triple for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Owen Meyer went 1-4. Jamie Terres went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Austin Schoenberg went 1-5.

The Cubs' starting pitcher was Grant Moscho; he threw seven innings, gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Max Wehlage threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs' offense was led by Connor Anderson; he went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Breydon Dobmeier went 3-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Grant Moscho was credited with an RBI. Sam Frieler went 2-5 with a double, and Max Wehlage went 1-4, and he scored a run. Gave Schwieters went 1-3 with a walk, Isaac Rosenberger went 1-4 with a walk, and Brett Engelmeyer had a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 11 CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 8

The Bandits outhit the Rivercats fourteen to ten, including two doubles and seven that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Ryan Groskeutz; he threw six innings, gave up six hits, four runs, two walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Anthony Rimmer threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Bandits' offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, who went 1-5 for two RBIs and scored two runs, and Austin Rimmer went 2-5 for an RBI and scored a run. Ryan Groskeutz went 1-4 for two RBIs; he had a walk and he scored a run, and Matt Krenz was credited with an RBI and he had a walk. Connor Rolf went 3-4 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Josh Groskeutz went 4-5 with a double, and he scored a run, and Anthony Rimmer was credited with two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Logan Swaggert went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs, and Sawyer Anderson went 1-5 with a double.

The Rivercats' starting pitcher was Andy Nefs; he threw six innings, gave up five hits, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw one inning; he gave up five hits and five runs. Bryan McCallum threw one inning; he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rivercats' offense was led by Bryan McCallum; he went 3-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs. Samson Schlegel went 2-5 for an RBI, and he scored two runs, and Zeus Schlegel had a walk and he scored a run. Jaxon Kenning was hit twice by a pitch; he had two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored two runs, and Josh Tapio went 1-3 for an RBI. Will Kranz went 3-4 with a double and scored a run; Nick Proshek went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run; and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-3 with two walks.

CHISAGO LAKES BULLDOGS 11 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 7

The Bulldogs outhit the Anglers thirteen to eleven, including a home run, one double, five walks, and nine who collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Hentges; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, seven runs, three walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Brendan Hemr, who went 1-3 with a home run for three RBIs; he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored two runs. C. Anderson went 3-3 for two RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Carson Luxem went 2-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Joe Hemr went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored a run. Tom Fitzer went 1-4 with a double for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run. Zander Bleymeyer went 1-4 for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, scored a run, and Brayden Anderson went 1-5, and he scored a run. Jacob Mickelson went 2-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs, and Jack Boeck went 1-4 and he scored a run.

The Anglers' starting pitcher was Kyler Kitzberger; he threw two innings and gave up two walks. Ethan Knutson threw two innings; he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Tom Schaupp threw two innings; he gave up five hits and four runs, and Nick Dinkel closed it out with one inning of relief.

The Anglers' offense was led by Derek Cagle, who went 3-3 for three RBIs, and Gabe Nathe went 2-4 with two doubles and scored two runs. Nick Dinkel went 1-3 for an RBI, and Jake Dinkel went 1-2 with a stolen base and scored a run. Easton Knealing went 1-3 with a stolen base and scored a run, and Henry Albert had a walk. Eric Fouquette went 1-4 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Joel Cornell went 1-1, and he was hit by a pitch; Gavin Miller and Joe Rathman both had a walk.

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