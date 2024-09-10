A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A pillar of the Little Falls community is celebrating a milestone on Saturday. The Little Falls branch of the Great River Regional Library will celebrate its 120th Anniversary. The event will feature artifacts and displays from its 120-year history, crafts, a library scavenger hunt for both kids and adults, and a birthday snack.

The library has had a couple of additions and renovations done over the years but the original building still stands. Library Assistant Meghan Ziegler says there was some debate about whether to keep the original structure but in the end, they made the right decision:

"I think they really had a good emphasis on keeping the integrity of the building and keeping that history alive and really minimally changing it, just expanding it to the volume that we needed as the times changed."

The Little Falls Library was built in 1904 as a Carnegie Library and Ziegler says the style of the original building is unique to the Little Falls Library:

"It was actually so unique that that was what put it on the ballot for the National Register of Historic Places which was accepted on November 3rd, 1980 so we are also part of the National Register of Historic Places because of its architectural significance so that's really cool as well."

She says Minnesota had 66 Carnegie Libraries and Little Falls' is 1 of 23 that still operates as a Library. Ziegler says they will have some fun artifacts at the celebration like an old embosser, date stamps, and old library cards that will be used at the celebration for a craft project.

She says they will also have a unique book on display of the library's history that a long-time Little Falls Librarian put together over her career there. The anniversary celebration takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

