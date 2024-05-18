Kids Paws To Spend Some Time With Furry Friends
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kids were able to share some special time with furry friends on Saturday.
The Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud held its last Paws to Read session for the season. Paws to Read lets kids share a story with certified therapy animals during these unique hourly sessions.
Cora the dog was on hand to share some tales as well as newcomers, rabbits Salad, and Bread Sticks. The program runs one Saturday a month from September through May each year.
