Fans Eager To Get Special Titles On Free Comic Book Day
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Collectors turned out on Saturday to get their free comics. The first Saturday in May is Free Comic Book Day and people were lining up as early as 9:00 a.m. in St. Cloud despite the rainy weather.
There were 48 different titles to choose from for the 22nd annual event including Star Wars, Marvel, and Doctor Who. There were also some limited edition toys people could purchase in celebration of the day including a Marvel Gambit Funko Pop, Omni-Man Pop Figure from the Amazon Original show, and a special superhero lunch box.
Area fans could pick up their free books at Granite City Comics or the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud.
