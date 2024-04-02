New Cold Spring Art Studio Looking To Tessify Art Community

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A new art studio in Cold Spring hopes to bring the artist experience to more people. Artess Experience Studio started out as an at-home business through Etsy but has grown into a full studio space at 22517 178th Ave in the Boardwalk Business Center.

Owner and Artist Tess Renken says the studio's main focus is to host workshops or an experience. Renken says she loves to teach and wants to pass on her expertise to others:

"I want to teach you how to make these things. I have years and years of failures and successes that I can pass on to somebody and say oh yeah don't do that, that's not gonna work, you need to do these steps and then you'll get the brightest most vibrant tie-dye."

She says down the road there will be more than just her artwork in the studio:

"I want to, you know, share it with other artists not just myself, like you said, so the goal is as the word gets out that more people will be displaying their stuff in the studio and it would not just be all of Tess's artwork."

Renken is working on the studio's first "Makers Market" event for May 4th and if that goes well hopes to expand it to a larger outdoor event by the fall.

"I'm hoping it will be a success and that we get to do these more often. I'm a, you know I like to think big, it's go big or go home with me, but I would really like to get it to grow that by the fall time, we would have a beautiful outdoor art market where we could have, you know, couple dozen people, and some food trucks, and maybe some live music, and have a nice fall outdoor activity."

Renken has already hosted a few workshops and says the studio is available for private workshops for businesses to have team bonding events or a group night out too.

She says the studio is less of a storefront and more of a working studio for herself and fellow artists to display and sell their work. Currently, Artess Studio is open Monday and Tuesday evenings and on weekends.

