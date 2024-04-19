More Bear Activity in Cold Spring Area

Spotted bear activity has picked up in Central Minnesota. I reported yesterday black bears were seen on trail cameras in Cold Spring early this week. I received more confirmation of bear activity from a WJON listener in Cold Spring who sent me this photo taken from a trail camera. (see above)

photo courtesy of WJON listener

Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON Thursday. He says bears are active right now looking for food and are venturing out of the forest because the natural food in wooded areas just isn't there yet. Schmitt believes when the berries and other natural foods become available bears will be less likely to gravitate toward bird feeders, garbage cans and dumpsters. (The picture above was taken in the Walden Woods neighborhood in south St. Cloud.)

Photo Courtesy of WJON listener

Last week south St. Cloud received numerous reports of bear sightings. This included pictures of bears near homes going through garbage cans and near decks. WJON also received a report of claw marks on the siding of a garage 6 feet up.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt about bears and fishing in Central Minnesota, it is available below.