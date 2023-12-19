Cup Of Happiness? Caribou Coming To Teal’s In Cold Spring

For people looking forward to the new year, there is something else to look forward to in 2024, at least in Cold Spring. Teal's Market in Cold Spring is adding Caribou Coffee to their Cold Spring Store in 2024. Teal's is looking to hire a manager for the new coffee store.

I spent more time than I am proud of scrolling through Teal's Markets social media feed looking for the announcement of a Caribou Coffee location coming to Teal's in Cold Spring. I got to September and I found this post from Dustin Upgren, that mentions the upcoming Caribou Coffee.

Teal's is excited to announce they will be opening a Caribou Coffee in Teal's Market in the winter of 2024. September is also their anniversary month so stop in for a chance to win a shopping spree along with some great deals!

When I went to the Caribou Coffee website and searched locations I got a coming soon message in regards to the Cold Spring Caribou.

Get our free mobile app

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

It appears the new Caribou will be a drive-thru only, and as far as we can tell the Caribou will open in 2024. The post from Dustin Upgren indicates winter of 2024, to me that is like November-December, but I think it means January or February of 2024.

No matter when the store opens I am sure there will be a line of cars wrapped around the building.

The new Caribou will be located at 201 2nd Ave South Suite 104.

Get our free mobile app

There are 9 Teal's Market locations across North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures

Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures