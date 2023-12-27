Little Sisters Ringing In New Year With Move

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring business will be on the move in 2024. Little Sisters Antiques will be moving to a new location at 216 Main Street on January 11th.

The store has to move because the building where they are currently located is being torn down. Little Sisters has been in the old Opera House at 318 1st Street South for 10 years.

Owner Lisa Hansen says she, along with her customers, have mixed feelings about having to move:

"Their eyes all just get big when I tell them that they're tearing the building down and their like what! And a lot of people I think are not happy about it but that is just kinda I think what does happen with old buildings, it's sad. For me, I guess, it's bittersweet right now. I hate to leave but I'm excited for the future."

Hansen says the current owners, Cold Spring Coop, are tearing the building down because they need the space to put up a new warehouse.

Little Sisters will be closed from January 2nd through the 10th in order to make the move and will reopen in their new location on the 11th. In addition to antiques, Little Sisters sells fusion mineral paint, soy-based fragrance candles, and makes jewelry and garden gnomes.

