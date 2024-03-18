Iconic Band Calling America For One Last Run

Mike Coppola, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An iconic 70s and 80s band will be coming to Minnesota in 2024. Jeff Lynne's ELO is coming to Xcel Energy Center on September 30th as part of "The Over and Out Tour."

Mike Coppola, Getty Images
The band says the 27-date tour will be its last. ELO or the Electric Light Orchestra has had more than 20 top 40 hits including "Don't Bring Me Down,", "Evil Woman," and "Calling America." Jeff Lynne is a member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was also a founding member of the Traveling Wilburys with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and Roy Orbison.

Ian Gavan, Getty Images
Lynne is a successful music producer too working with acts like Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and Bryan Adams. An Artist pre-sale starts on Wednesday, and tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at livenation.com and jefflynneselo.com.

Hulton Archive, Getty Images
