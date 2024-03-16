Grammy Winner, and Local Favorite Coming to Xcel Energy Center
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A three-time Grammy-winning artist, and a local favorite are coming to Minnesota in 2024. The Americana/Folk groups the Avett Brothers, and Trampled By Turtles will take the stage at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, October 24th.
The Avett Brothers came out of the gate strong with their critically acclaimed debut release “I And Love And You” in 2009. They backed it up with “The Carpenter” in 2012, which hit #4 on the Billboard 200, and “Magpie And The Dandelion," debuted on the Billboard 200 at #5 in 2013.
The group's most recent LP, 2020’s "The Third Gleam" debuted on the Billboard Americana/Folk Album chart at #1 and hit #1 on the Rock Albums and #1 on the Vinyl Albums charts. Plus, the single “Victory” hit #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart.
Trampled By Turtles are from Duluth, MN where frontman Dave Simonett formed the group as a side project in 2003. After a slow start the group's fourth album “Duluth” picked up steam in the Bluegrass/Americana community with it hitting #8 on the Bluegrass Album Charts.
The band’s 2012 LP, “Stars and Satellites” crossed over and hit #32 on the Billboard Pop Chart, and their latest album “Alpenglow” was released in 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, March 22nd at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.
