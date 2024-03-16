Grammy Winner, and Local Favorite Coming to Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A three-time Grammy-winning artist, and a local favorite are coming to Minnesota in 2024. The Americana/Folk groups the Avett Brothers, and Trampled By Turtles will take the stage at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, October 24th.

"May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers" Premiere - 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images loading...

The Avett Brothers came out of the gate strong with their critically acclaimed debut release “I And Love And You” in 2009. They backed it up with “The Carpenter” in 2012, which hit #4 on the Billboard 200, and “Magpie And The Dandelion," debuted on the Billboard 200 at #5 in 2013.

The group's most recent LP, 2020’s "The Third Gleam" debuted on the Billboard Americana/Folk Album chart at #1 and hit #1 on the Rock Albums and #1 on the Vinyl Albums charts. Plus, the single “Victory” hit #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart.

2015 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 3 Jason Merritt, Getty Images loading...

Trampled By Turtles are from Duluth, MN where frontman Dave Simonett formed the group as a side project in 2003. After a slow start the group's fourth album “Duluth” picked up steam in the Bluegrass/Americana community with it hitting #8 on the Bluegrass Album Charts.

Get our free mobile app

The band’s 2012 LP, “Stars and Satellites” crossed over and hit #32 on the Billboard Pop Chart, and their latest album “Alpenglow” was released in 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, March 22nd at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

2015 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 3 Jason Merritt, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands