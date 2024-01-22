Xcel Energy Center Will Turn Pink In October
Pink has announced she is bringing her Pink Live 2024 Tour to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul this fall. The pop star will play Xcel Energy Center on October 18th, 2024.
She last played the Twin Cities in August of 2023 at Target Field for her Summer Carnival Tour. She will be joined on the Pink Live Tour by The Script and KidCutUp. Her 9th studio album "Trustfall" came out in 2023.
Pink's acts are known for its high energy and acrobatics throughout the show. She has won three Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, and one World Music Award. Tickets will go on sale this Friday on TicketMaster.
