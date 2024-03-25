Guess Hu’s Coming To Dinner In Minnesota This October?

Guess Hu&#8217;s Coming To Dinner In Minnesota This October?

Stefan Brending, The Hu via Wikipedia/ CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Iron Maiden fans will be getting a special treat this fall.

The heavy metal band announced that the Mongolian metal band The Hu will be joining them on all their North American shows including Xcel Energy Center on October 22nd. The Hu blends hard rock with traditional Mongolian throat singing.

Their two videos "Yuve Yuve Yu" and "Wolf Totem" went viral getting over 30 million hits. Iron Maiden's "The Future Past" tour kicks off its North American leg in San Diego on October 4th, tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

