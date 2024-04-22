Country Great Cody Johnson Bringing “The Leather” To Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- CMT Artist of the Year and Grammy Award-winning country music star Cody Johnson is coming to Minnesota. Johnson is bringing his "The Leather Tour" to the Xcel Energy Center on October 11th.
He is a former competitive bull rider and is known for his explosive shows and engaging stage presence during his live performances. Johnson has recorded six studio albums, and appeared on numerous television shows including: "The Today Show," "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
He won the 2023 Best Country Song Grammy Award for "Til You Can't" and won CMT Artist of the Year in 2022. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 3rd.
