S-C-R-I-P-P-S Spells Success For One Royalton 8th Grader
ROYALTON (WJON News) -- P-R-O-F-U-N-D-I-T-Y, Profundity. That was the winning word for a Royalton 8th grader at the Region 5 Spelling Bee. William Rausch will be going to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May for the second consecutive year.
Rausch says he practices for about 1-2 hours a day using the "Word Club" app that will pronounce the word and give him the definition before he spells it. He says he hopes to do well at nationals:
"I'm really excited and I want to make it farther than last year."
Rausch has been involved with spelling bees for four years and this was his third time at regionals. His mom, Stacey Rausch says it is incredible how many words William knows:
"Very proud of him. It amazes me every time I go through the words that how many things that he can retain and just, 4,000 words, you know, that he can try to, try to remember in these next two months until the bee so it's really amazing how much can fit up there."
Last year Rausch was knocked out of nationals by the word Gegenschein. He will leave for nationals on May 26th come back on June 1st, and celebrate his 14th birthday while there. Leyla Jacobson from North Junior High is also going to nationals.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Riverview Custodian & Kids Team Up For Unique Art Project
- Fischer Makes Wheels On The Bus Go Round For Over 50 Years
- Albany Girl Uses Lemonade Stand To Help Community
- Dogs Helping To Build Mental Health At Paynesville High School
- Sartell Brining Efforts Better For Environment & Saves City Money
Iconic Band Calling America For One Last Run
The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state
Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles