Riverview 4th Grader Using Lemonade Stand To Help Others

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell student is using her lemonade stand to help people in need. Nellie Omann is a 4th grader at Riverview Intermediate School and at Sartell FunFest she made a $232 dollar donation to Make-A-Wish to help a local boy, Beckett's wish of going to Alaska come true.

Nellie says she got the idea from a book she read about people who couldn't go on field trips and then found out about Beckett:

"Well my mom, she showed me this video of him cause the high school always has this like Make-A-Wish fundraiser for different people and she showed me the video of him how he wanted to go to Alaska."

Nellie's mom Leah says the idea was all Nellie's:

"Actually, it was all on her own she heard about, you know, having fundraisers and wanting to give the money somewhere and then I think she was scrolling through the internet and found Make-A-Wish and she's like what is this mom so I explained it to her and I showed her their site and the different kids and once she made her money last summer she really wanted to know who it was going to go to,."

Nellie's says she was proud to be able to help make Beckett's wish a reality:

"I was really happy and excited because I knew that his wish, I knew that his wish was going to come true cause a lot of people went there and I just boosted the money up a little bit with my Make-A-Wish lemonade stand."

Leah says it is great to see their daughter taking the initiative to help others:

"It's awesome, we are very proud of her and the fact that she is giving, like $230 bucks is a lot of money for a little kid, and she could have spent that on her own but she wanted to give that to somebody else to make their day so it was pretty cool to see."

Nellie already has her next cause picked out. She says she plans to have stands up in June and July to raise money for Will I. Can's battle with Angelman's Disease. Nellie says she sets up her lemonade stand at the end of her street and sometimes she has brownies or cookies too.

