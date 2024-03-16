Pot O’ Gold 5K Race Has Strong Turnout

Pot O&#8217; Gold 5K Race Has Strong Turnout

Paul Habstritt, WJON

SARTELL (WJON News) -- You didn't have to have the Luck of the Irish on Saturday to take part in a 5K race but it wouldn't have hurt. The St. Cloud YMCA and Cetera Investment Services sponsored the 13th Annual Pot O' Gold 5K race at Riverview Intermediate School.

There was also a 2-mile walk and a "Little Leprechaun's" 1K Race. YMCA Fitness Coordinator Brent Lundell says people were having a good time even with the windy weather:

"I think yeah, just the first one of the year to is just getting that kick and just everyone's just having a fun fun time even if its cold, hot, it's going to be a good time so I think people were enjoying it so I'm enjoying it and I'm in a kilt so (laughs)."

Lundell says there was also an adult and kids costume contest, and temporary tattoos for the kids too.

He says if people missed out on Saturday not to worry, they will have their "Homegrown" 5K race and concert on May 10th in Wilson Park. About 1200 people took part in the event.

