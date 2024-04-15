Sartell Lions Spring Clean Up Fundraiser Is Saturday
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell residents can do some spring cleaning this weekend. The Sartell Lion's Club is holding its annual Spring Clean Up fundraiser on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.
People can bring unwanted items like furniture, appliances, car batteries, and more to the Riverview Intermediate School parking lot. It is one of the largest fundraisers for the Lion's Club, and last year they raised over $3,000 that they used on projects like playgrounds, Kids Sight, and other local causes.
Broken Tube Televisions, Paints, Solvents, Oils, and yard waste are not accepted. There is a cost to drop off items, see below for the full list of prices along with what will be and not be taken.
Pickup/Trailer Loads $150.00 (includes general waste not listed below & may be pro-rated).
Office/Business Furniture $30.00 each
Refrigerated Appliances $30.00 each
Non-Refrigerated Appliances/Grills $30.00 each
Couches/Stuffed Chairs $30.00 each
Mattress/Box Springs $30.00 each
Commercial Appliances $30.00 each
Fluorescent Bulbs $3.00 each
Car Batteries $5.00 each
All TV's, Computers & All Other Electronics $1.00 per pound
Tires $10.00 each
Bare/Broken Tube Televisions or Monitors NOT ACCEPTED
Paints, Solvents, Oils, Chemicals/Gas Operated Refrigerators NOT ACCEPTED
Yard Waste/Compost NOT ACCEPTED
