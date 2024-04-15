Sartell Lions Spring Clean Up Fundraiser Is Saturday

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell residents can do some spring cleaning this weekend. The Sartell Lion's Club is holding its annual Spring Clean Up fundraiser on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

People can bring unwanted items like furniture, appliances, car batteries, and more to the Riverview Intermediate School parking lot. It is one of the largest fundraisers for the Lion's Club, and last year they raised over $3,000 that they used on projects like playgrounds, Kids Sight, and other local causes.

Broken Tube Televisions, Paints, Solvents, Oils, and yard waste are not accepted. There is a cost to drop off items, see below for the full list of prices along with what will be and not be taken.

Pickup/Trailer Loads $150.00 (includes general waste not listed below & may be pro-rated).

Office/Business Furniture $30.00 each

Refrigerated Appliances $30.00 each

Non-Refrigerated Appliances/Grills $30.00 each

Couches/Stuffed Chairs $30.00 each

Mattress/Box Springs $30.00 each

Commercial Appliances $30.00 each

Fluorescent Bulbs $3.00 each

Car Batteries $5.00 each

All TV's, Computers & All Other Electronics $1.00 per pound

Tires $10.00 each

Bare/Broken Tube Televisions or Monitors NOT ACCEPTED

Paints, Solvents, Oils, Chemicals/Gas Operated Refrigerators NOT ACCEPTED

Yard Waste/Compost NOT ACCEPTED

