Sartell Lions Holding Annual Clean-Up Fundraiser

SARTELL -- The Sartell Lions annual clean-up fundraiser is Saturday.

For a fee, residents can bring household items to the Riverview Intermediate School parking lot to be properly recycled.

Items accepted include office furniture, appliances, couches, mattresses, tires and electronics. Items not accepted include broken tube TV's, paints, hazardous waste products and prescription drugs.

Prices depends on the item being recycled.

Proceeds from the event will help fund an all inclusive playground at Sartell Community Lions Park.

The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All COVID-19 state guidelines will be following including masking and social distancing.