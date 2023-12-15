Tickets On Sale for St. Cloud Catholic Charities Mardi Gras Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Tickets are on sale now for an annual fundraiser to help central Minnesotans in need.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud’s 41st annual Mardi Gras fundraiser is set for Saturday, January 27th. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. at River’s Edge Convention Center.

The evening’s festivities include a catered dinner, a silent auction, and live music. The Vista Jazz Band and the Fabulous Armadillos are among the groups who will be performing.

All of the money raised supports Catholic Charities’ various programs including the food shelf, clothing program, financial assistance program, and transitional housing.

