Pack the Porches Raises over $21,000 For Food Shelf

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities' Pack the Porches 2024 food drive was a big success on Friday.

The local charity raised over $21,000 in donations and collected over 4,100 pounds of food at various drop-off locations in St. Cloud and Sartell. The numbers are even better with the match from Coborn's on all food and fund donations up to $13,000.

Catholic Charities Acting Executive Director Renae Sternke says their food shelf distributed more than 2 million pounds of food in 2023 and they expect the need to increase this year.

