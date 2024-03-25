Pack the Porches Raises over $21,000 For Food Shelf
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities' Pack the Porches 2024 food drive was a big success on Friday.
The local charity raised over $21,000 in donations and collected over 4,100 pounds of food at various drop-off locations in St. Cloud and Sartell. The numbers are even better with the match from Coborn's on all food and fund donations up to $13,000.
Get our free mobile app
Catholic Charities Acting Executive Director Renae Sternke says their food shelf distributed more than 2 million pounds of food in 2023 and they expect the need to increase this year.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Riverview Custodian & Kids Team Up For Unique Art Project
- Fischer Makes Wheels On The Bus Go Round For Over 50 Years
- Albany Girl Uses Lemonade Stand To Help Community
- Dogs Helping To Build Mental Health At Paynesville High School
- Sartell Brining Efforts Better For Environment & Saves City Money
Iconic Band Calling America For One Last Run
Come Visit Fairhaven, Minnesota in Pictures
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State
Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state
Gallery Credit: Megan Zee