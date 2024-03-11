Pack the Porches Charity Event Returns to St. Cloud Area

The annual Catholic Charities Pack the Porches food and fundraiser will take place Friday March 22. The two locations for the event from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be at Pioneer Place on 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud and St. Cloud Financial Credit Union in Sartell. The Emergency Services Program Manager for Catholic Charities, Eric Vollen, joined me on WJON. He says normally they would have 3 locations for Pack the Porches but due to construction on the St. Cloud Hyundai facility, they will have just 2 this year. Vollen expects St. Cloud Hyundai to back in 2025.

Vollen says those wishing to donate during the event on March 22 can just drive up to either participating location and a volunteer or staff member will come to their vehicle to receive the donation. He explains financial donations go further due their 3 to 1 buying power. An example of that would be a $20 donation leads to $60 worth of food. Vollen says foods they are in need of include pasta, cereal, peanut butter, and cans of tuna. He says they are looking for non perishable food items. Vollen indicates they'd also be interested in paper products and diapers.

March is typically a challenging month for food shelves according to Vollen. He says people generally donate quite a bit before the holidays but when March comes around those donations diminish. To receive food and services from Catholic Charities Vollen says people can find them at 157 Roosevelt Road behind Tenvoorde Ford. He says they have a clothing program, food shelf and financial assistance program. Vollen says these things are available for those who qualify.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Eric Vollen, it is available below.