Pack The Porches Raises Over $19,000 and 39,000 Pounds of Food

ST. CLOUD --The results are in from Friday's 10th Annual Pack the Porches food drive.

The event collected over 39,000 pounds of food (with a 10,000 pound match from Coborns) and raised over $19,800 to go to local food shelves.

Catholic Charities Marketing and Public Relations Manager Eric Vollen says they were amazed by the community's overwhelming response during this critical time.

Food and cash donations were collected at Pioneer Place on Fifth, St. Cloud Hyundai and Health Partners Clinic in Sartell.

