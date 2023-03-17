Pack the Porches Collects Over 6,200 Pounds of Food And $21,000

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 13th annual Pack the Porches food and fund drive was another big success this year.

The six-hour event collected over 6,200 pounds of food and raised over $21,000 in donations. Coborn’s matched all food and fund donations up to $10,000.

Steve Pareja is the Executive Director of Catholic Charities. He says food insecurities continue to create challenges in our communities.

In 2022, our Emergency Services Food Shelf distributed more than 1,700,000 pounds of food and we anticipate the need to increase this year. Catholic Charities remains grateful and humbled by the community’s continued support as families struggle to put food on their tables. With your help, we can ensure that no family has to choose between food and other basic essentials.

Food and funds from the event support Catholic Charities Food Shelf, serving the communities of Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne Counties.

Pack the Porches curbside drop-off locations were located at Pioneer Place on Fifth in St. Cloud, St. Cloud Financial Credit Union in Sartell and St. Cloud Hyundai in Waite Park.

Several businesses across the St. Cloud area also hosted Pack the Porches food and fund drives, leading up to Friday's event, with some continuing throughout the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, which ends April 9.

