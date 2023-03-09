Nominations Being Accepted for Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Calling all Sauk Rapids residents. Nominations are now being accepted for the city's annual Citizen of the Year award.

The award recognizes residents who have provided outstanding service to the Sauk Rapids community.

Nominees may be active in faith-based or civic organizations, boards or commissions, community groups or business activities.

Nominations should be returned to the Sauk Rapids Government Center office by April 10th. Nomination forms can be dropped off or mailed to 250 Summit Ave North, Sauk Rapids, MN, 56379; or emailed to rolson@ci.sauk-rapids.mn.us.

The 2023 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year award will be presented on April 24th during the Sauk Rapids City Council meeting.

The 2022 Citizen of the Year winner was Jackie Johnson, Executive Director of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Minnesota.

