No Dampened Spirits For Jingle & Mingle

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Despite the wet weather people still wanted to mingle Saturday. Sauk Rapids held its third annual Jingle and Mingle Winter Celebration and had a strong turnout even with the snow.

The event featured an artisan market, llama wonderland, and horse-drawn wagon rides. The horse-drawn wagon rides were popular again with a line 15-20 people long and the llamas drew a crowd as well. There are also sidewalk carolers, a living nativity scene, and shopping specials.

The day's festivities will be capped off by a lighted parade at 5:00 p.m. featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus plus free hot chocolate and candy for the kids.

