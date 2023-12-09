No Dampened Spirits For Jingle & Mingle
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Despite the wet weather people still wanted to mingle Saturday. Sauk Rapids held its third annual Jingle and Mingle Winter Celebration and had a strong turnout even with the snow.
The event featured an artisan market, llama wonderland, and horse-drawn wagon rides. The horse-drawn wagon rides were popular again with a line 15-20 people long and the llamas drew a crowd as well. There are also sidewalk carolers, a living nativity scene, and shopping specials.
Get our free mobile app
The day's festivities will be capped off by a lighted parade at 5:00 p.m. featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus plus free hot chocolate and candy for the kids.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- See 3D Photo Exhibit in Little Falls
- New Italian Restaurant to Open in Little Falls
- Little Falls Students Make a Splash for a Good Cause
- Restoring Downtown Little Falls -- One Piece of the Puzzle
- Couple Helping Restore Downtown Little Falls One Building at a Time
- Paynesville to Link to Two Trails Starting in 2024
- Paynesville Native Touring for Latest Novel
175 Years of Benton County History
Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve