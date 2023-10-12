LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- It is time for lights, camera, action again at a historic area movie theatre. The Falls Theatre in Little Falls is open again after years of sitting dormant, and in disrepair.

Falls Theatre Owners, Phil and Susy Prosapio bought the building over a year ago and have been renovating it ever since. Susy Prosapio says they knew nothing about running a movie theatre when they bought it but knew the building needed to be saved:

"My husband and I looked at it for years and years and then finally decided it was time to do something about it. So, we know nothing about running theaters, but that didn't deter us. We just decided we needed to fix up the building and learn something."

In addition to the theatre, the Prosapios have been fixing up other downtown businesses, or helping them get reopened with the assistance of grants from the Initiative Foundation and the City of Little Falls. They renovated an old appliance building and turned it into a space for micro-vendors. Shoppes of Little Falls started small with 25 stalls, but now has over 90. In addition, they helped Peter Kamrowski with a small loan so he could purchase the local bakery and reopen it.

Prosapio says they are happy to be able to help keep the historic downtown buildings open because Little Falls will always be home to them.

