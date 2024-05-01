May the 4th Be With The Weekender

1

Head over to Crossroads Center and get your first summer fair in for the season. Lots of exciting fair rides, and delicious fair food like fresh-cut fries, corn dogs, ice cream, cheese curds, deep-fried Oreos, and of course lemonade.

There is no admission but there is a ticket cost to go on rides.

May 1st Wednesday 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

May 2nd Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

May 3rd Friday 4:00 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

May 4th Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.

May 5th Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.