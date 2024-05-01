May the 4th Be With The Weekender
I couldn't resist the Star Wars pun with this being Star Wars weekend among others. Saturday is also FREE Comic Book Day, check out your favorite comic shop to see if they are participating. Star Wars fans can go see Episode I - The Phantom Menace at Parkwood Theatres Friday through Sunday for its 25th Anniversary. You can go to the SCAR Dolls Star Wars themed Roller Derby event at the River's Edge Convention Center from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Or check out the Minnesota Science Museum's Star Wars Day Celebration with themed activities and experiences, plus the first 200 people will get a special Star Wars prize. Check out The Weekender for some non-Star Wars activities to do. If you would like your event included in The Weekender, email us here.
- 1
Miller's Fair FoodSt. Cloud
Head over to Crossroads Center and get your first summer fair in for the season. Lots of exciting fair rides, and delicious fair food like fresh-cut fries, corn dogs, ice cream, cheese curds, deep-fried Oreos, and of course lemonade.
There is no admission but there is a ticket cost to go on rides.
May 1st Wednesday 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
May 2nd Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
May 3rd Friday 4:00 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.
May 4th Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.
May 5th Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- 2
32nd Annual Field Days & Swap MeetLittle Falls
Check out a variety of tractor and snowmobile displays, a garden tractor pull, a horse show, a toy show, a swap meet, and a scavenger hunt. There will be concessions on-site and a sit-down breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Plus, working demonstrations and silent auction. Lots of things to do and see.
Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Morrison County Fair Grounds in Little Falls.
Adults $10.00
Ages 6-12 $5.00
5 & Under are Free
- 3
Spring Shop HopCold Spring
Visit participating businesses in Cold Spring for specials and giveaways. You can also enjoy local food and drinks from the likes of Red Truck Ice Cream, Cold Press Café, Shady’s Long Shots, and more. Participating businesses are:
Cinder Boutique
Lullaby Lane
Gentler Thymes
Little Sister’s Antiques
Trendsetters Boutique
Vintage Lane
Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- 4
Color RunAlbany
All are invited to participate in Holy Family School’s annual Color Run and 5K on Friday, May 3rd beginning at Seven Dolors Church in Albany. Registration is 5:30-6 p.m. and the run is 6-7 p.m. along the Wobegon Trail. Participants may choose to run the Color Run (1 mile) or continue farther along the trail to run a 5K.
The cost is $20 for preschool through 5th grade and $25 for sixth grade through adult. Funds raised benefit Holy Family School in Albany. Registration forms are available on the school website at https://www.holyfamilyalbany.org. For more information call Holy Family School at 320-845-2011.
- 5
MN Bridal & Wedding ExpoSt. Paul
Find everything you need for your wedding day with experts on hand from bridal gowns and florists to jewelry and catering. There are also cash prizes, giveaways, and food sampling. Get your friends or wedding party together to have some fun and plan your entire special day in one stop.
Sunday, May 5th - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Free if you register online ahead of time otherwise $10 at the door.