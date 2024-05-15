Holy Fun Activities Batman, The Weekender Is Full Of Things To Do
Reading, Running, and no arithmetic are in store for you in The Weekender. It is shaping up to be a great weekend and with Memorial Day fast approaching there are plenty of amazing, fun, things to do both indoors and outdoors. The Weekender has a little something for everyone for your weekend enjoyment. If you would like your event included in The Weekender, email us here.
The Barnyard Trot - 5KCold Spring
4th Annual Bardyard Trot for Rocori High School FFA. The race will start at ROCORI High School. There are some pretty cool prizes for finishing in the top 3 like Cold Press and Cold Spring Bakery gift cards. There will be music, a petting zoo, kids activities, and a meet and greet with Princess Kay too. Cost is $35 for ages 13 to adult and $15 for kids ages 6 to 12.
Sat - 8:00 a.m. at Rocori High School football field.
MN Author's Book SigningSt. Cloud
If you love to read and like a good mystery here is your chance to meet four women Minnesota mystery authors, pick up their latest book, have them sign it, and chat with them about their works. Authors Jess Lourey (Van & Harry BCA Agent series), Jessie Chandler (Shay O'Hanlon series), Kristi Belcamino (Gabriella Giovanni Mystery), and Sarah Stonich (Vacationland) will all be there.
Sat: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Books Revisited in downtown St. Cloud
Spring Fling Craft SaleSartell
Come one come all to the Spring Fling craft sale where over 140 vendors will have everything: home décor, baked goods, signs, leather, crafts and more. The first 300 people get a free shopping bag and you can register to win an iPad and case. There will also be face painting and the Funtime Ice Cream truck. FREE event to attend.
Sat - 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sartell Community Center.
MN Comic Book Assoc. - Spring ConWoodbury
Celebrate comic creators and their work at Minnesota’s largest comic book show. See long time favorite artists along with new creators, plus over 40 local and out of state vendors buying and selling. There are also panel discussions throughout the day, a charity auction, and hourly prize drawings. Bring a perishable food donation to get a FREE collectible button. FREE grab bag for first 400 general attendees and first 50 kids.
Cost is $10 for kids aged 10 to adults. Ages 9 and under are free.
Sat - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at M Health Fairview Sports Center in Woodbury.
Circus on IceSt. Cloud
A fun-filled frozen adventure with all your favorite circus acts like clowns, jugglers, and more all with ice skaters. There are two shows one at 4:30 p.m. and a 2nd at 7:00 p.m. Cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 2 - 12, plus fees.
Sat. - at the River's Edge Convention Center.