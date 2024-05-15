Holy Fun Activities Batman, The Weekender Is Full Of Things To Do

2

If you love to read and like a good mystery here is your chance to meet four women Minnesota mystery authors, pick up their latest book, have them sign it, and chat with them about their works. Authors Jess Lourey (Van & Harry BCA Agent series), Jessie Chandler (Shay O'Hanlon series), Kristi Belcamino (Gabriella Giovanni Mystery), and Sarah Stonich (Vacationland) will all be there.

Sat: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Books Revisited in downtown St. Cloud