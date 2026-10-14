No Vikings game this week; what will you do? No need to worry; there are plenty of activities around St. Cloud this Weekender for you to fill up those football hours.

How about taking the kids down to St. Cloud Park and Recreation's Parktober for some free fun? READ MORE: Parktoberfest Returns With Pumpkins, Hayrides, And Five Thousand Neighbors

There is plenty for great music and shows around town too from Les Miserables' at the Paramount Center for the Arts, or 7 Wonders of Rock at Pioneer Place on 5th. Plus, there is the Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead's birthday celebration at the Red Carpet Nightclub with the group China Rider: READ MORE: Rocky Horror Picture Shows Highlight Red Carpet Nightclub’s October Lineup

There is Granite City Lumberjacks Hockey on Friday night as well for those needing a local sports fix.

But wait, there's more! That's right: for only three easy payments of nothing, you can check out the Weekenders' top five picks of things to do below.

TSM STC TSM STC

Nick Cozier on Unsplash Nick Cozier on Unsplash

Cooler weather is coming, so why not stock up on some reading material for those cold November rains or snowy nights. The St. Cloud Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale is here with a new twist. Now you can buy a bag or box full of books for one low price. Buy a blue tote bag and fill it with books for just $8, or bring your own tote and fill it for the same price (as long as it's a similar size). The sale will have DVDs, CDs, vinyl, and collectible book sets too. If that is not enough, go all in and buy a box and fill it with books for $15. You will be stocked up and ready to read for the long winter ahead. The book sale will be in the Mississippi Room at the St. Cloud Library. Free to attend.

Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

There are some good opportunities to get out and do some craft shopping this weekend. The Craft and Gift Show at Crossroads Center is the first one. Hit the mall for three days of crafts lining the hallways. There will be hand-painted products, unique gifts, and more, all from local artisans and vendors. The show is free to attend, so check it out while you do some Halloween shopping with the kids for costumes and candy. Free to attend.

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

If the craft and gift show is not enough craft shopping for you, check out the Granite City Bizarre Bazaar at the River’s Edge Convention Center on Saturday. This show has been growing over the last several years and will feature all kinds of finds. Over 80 creators will be showcasing their skills and wares with paintings, woodworking, Halloween and Christmas décor, and more. This is a strict makers market show with no corporate brands. Free to attend.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Claudia Raya on Unsplash Claudia Raya on Unsplash

Are you ready to RUMBLE! Get your wrestling fix with the Midwest All-Star Wrestling (MAW) “Travis J. Sharpe” Memorial Rumble. It is a special fundraising event to honor Travis J. Sharpe (Travis Linquist). MAW Warriors Champion David Ali will defend against “live like Riley” Riley Jackson, plus three other matches. Then the night is capped off with a 20-person Royal Rumble featuring many stars of MAW. There will be a silent auction and raffle taking place during the event as well. The event is being held at the Eagles Club in St. Cloud. The cost is $30 for ringside (row 1), $20 for general admission, and $10 for GA for kids 10 and under.

Saturday: 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00 p.m)

Axl Trejo on Unsplash Axl Trejo on Unsplash

Create your own original Halloween card to send or hand out to friends, family, and co-workers. In this fun class at the B-Side Indie Music Café in downtown St. Cloud, you will make a 5 x 7 linoleum block and learn the basics of printmaking. You will then get to take the finished block home and some prints. Then at home, use your block to make more cards using it and colored ink. You will also have an option to make an 8 x 10 print or a standard greeting card. They do say people should wear old clothes you won’t mind getting ink on, as the process can be messy. The cost is $40, and you do need to sign up in advance.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker