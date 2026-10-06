Parktoberfest Returns With Pumpkins, Hayrides, And Five Thousand Neighbors
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A big annual fall event is coming up next weekend. The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department's Parktoberfest is on Friday, October 16th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wilson Park.
What to expect at the free family event
Program Coordinator Cassie Woischke says they've got lots of activities planned.
We'll have a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting while supplies last, a petting zoo, hayrides, inflatables, face painting, a magician doing shows at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m., and Greg the Bubbler with shows at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
If you go, you are encouraged to wear a costume.
Make sure you bring your trick-or-treat bags; we have about 15 participating organizations, and they'll be offering activities and candy. We also have food trucks.
Woischke says they will allow parking in the lot at Wilson Park, but that fills up quickly, so plan for parking on the street up the hill. They typically have about 5,000 people attend Parktoberfest each year.
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz