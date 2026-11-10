COSMOS (WJON News) -- One driver died in a head-on collision in Meeker County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday on Highway 7 near Cosmos.

A van was going east on the highway while a pickup was going west when they collided.

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The driver of the van, 65-year-old David Teawalt of Minneapolis, died in the crash. The driver of the pickup, 40-year-old Andrew Jones of Aberdeen, South Dakota, was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Cosmos Fire Department, Cosmos Ambulance, and Meeker County Sheriff's Office.