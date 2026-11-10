One Driver Dies In Highway 7 Head-on Crash Near Cosmos
COSMOS (WJON News) -- One driver died in a head-on collision in Meeker County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday on Highway 7 near Cosmos.
A van was going east on the highway while a pickup was going west when they collided.
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The driver of the van, 65-year-old David Teawalt of Minneapolis, died in the crash. The driver of the pickup, 40-year-old Andrew Jones of Aberdeen, South Dakota, was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Cosmos Fire Department, Cosmos Ambulance, and Meeker County Sheriff's Office.
Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras
License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.
This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton