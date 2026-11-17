UNDATED (WJON News) -- Black Friday is the last of four "Free Park Days" in Minnesota this year.

Visitors Park for Free on November 27th

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources waives the vehicle parking fees at all 73 state parks and recreation areas to encourage friends and families to get outdoors and explore after the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

State Parks Offer Unique Fall Experience

The DNR says late November offers a variety of outdoor recreation options, including hiking, biking, photography, fishing, and more. Bare trees also make it easier to see wildlife and for bird watching.

Plan Ahead Before Heading Out

The DNR encourages everyone to plan ahead for their visit by checking visitor alerts, downloading the free Avenza app, and the park's GeoPDF map ahead of time. The app will track your location even without the internet or phone service.

Dress appropriately and check out the signs at the park entrance.

Four More Free Parks Days Coming in 2027

The DNR offers four Free Park Days each year, one for every season.

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