UNDATED (WJON News) -- There should be more opportunities for hunters to bag a pheasant this fall.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources August Roadside Survey shows the pheasant index is up nearly 20% compared to last year.

This year's pheasant index showed 90 birds per 100 miles of roads driven, compared to 75 birds in 2025.

Pheasant indices were up in the west central, central, and south central regions by 74%, 25%, and 17%, respectively. The best opportunities for hunters should be in the west central and southwest regions, where there were 130 birds per 100 miles driven. The DNR says the south central and central regions should also offer good harvest opportunities.

However, pheasant indices were down in the southeast and east central regions by 51% and 29%, respectively.

DNR senior wildlife research biologist Steven Woodley says, "Our warmer winter likely helped the overwinter survival of hens, and the drier and warmer spring and summer created better conditions for nesting and brood-rearing relative to last year."

Observers counted more broods this year, with 93 broods per 100 hens, an increase from 82 broods per 100 hens in 2025. There were an average of four chicks per brood, which matches the 2025 numbers.

The DNR says weather and habitat are the main drivers of population trends, with weather influencing annual fluctuations and habitat accounting for long-term population trends.

The hunting season opens at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10th.

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