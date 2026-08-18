UNDATED (WJON News) -- Dozens of Minnesota communities are getting grant money to remove damaged and dying trees and plant new ones.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has awarded nearly $ 5 million to 33 communities across the state to increase urban forest diversity.

The funding will mean 6,000 new trees will be planted or replaced in communities throughout Minnesota.

In central Minnesota, the city of St. Cloud will receive $119,253 and Monticello will get $250,000.

The Community Tree Planting Grants program represents one of the largest urban and community forestry funding opportunities ever offered by the DNR.

A new DNR urban and community forestry grant is also open through September 14th. The Protect Community Forestry for Community Resilience Grants are available to local governments, non-profit organizations, and educational institutions.

The maximum grant award is $150,000 with no match required.

Organizations can learn more by visiting the DNR website.

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