MOTLEY (WJON News) -- An aquatic invasive species has been found in another central Minnesota lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting zebra mussels have been discovered in Shamineau Lake in Morrison County. The lake is located near Motley.

An angler reported to the DNR finding a zebra mussel in the lake, and invasive species staff conducted a search of the public water access and other locations, finding one other adult zebra mussel.

Anyone who thinks they may have found an aquatic invasive species should contact the DNR.

Minnesota law requires lake users to clean watercraft, trailers and equipment, drain all water and leave plugs out, and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash. Rafts, docks and lifts should be dried for three weeks before returning to a different water body.

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