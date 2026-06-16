Elk Hunting Licenses Are Up for Grabs in Northwestern Minnesota

Elk Hunting Licenses Are Up for Grabs in Northwestern Minnesota

Image Credit: Mathew Schwartz via Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for big game hunters.

The application period is now open for one of 12 licenses to hunt elk in northwestern Minnesota.

Hunters have until Tuesday, July 7th, to apply for one of the licenses.

There are three recognized herds in Minnesota: the Grygla herd, Kittson Central herd and Kittson Northeast herd. This year, licenses are available for all three herds. It will be the first time since 2012 that the Grygla herd has been open to hunting.

There are 12 available licenses across three hunting zones and seven seasons this fall. Each season corresponds to a specific zone and license type.

There are three either-sex licenses and nine antlerless licenses this year.

The DNR says before applying, hunters should carefully review the hunting seasons, hunting zones, dates, maps, and updated elk hunting zone boundaries.

For more information, check out the DNR's elk hunting webpage.

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?

Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck!

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America

Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings, released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments

Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: minnesota department of natural resources
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON