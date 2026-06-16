UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for big game hunters.

The application period is now open for one of 12 licenses to hunt elk in northwestern Minnesota.

Hunters have until Tuesday, July 7th, to apply for one of the licenses.

There are three recognized herds in Minnesota: the Grygla herd, Kittson Central herd and Kittson Northeast herd. This year, licenses are available for all three herds. It will be the first time since 2012 that the Grygla herd has been open to hunting.

There are 12 available licenses across three hunting zones and seven seasons this fall. Each season corresponds to a specific zone and license type.

There are three either-sex licenses and nine antlerless licenses this year.

The DNR says before applying, hunters should carefully review the hunting seasons, hunting zones, dates, maps, and updated elk hunting zone boundaries.

For more information, check out the DNR's elk hunting webpage.

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