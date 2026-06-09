Minnesotans Can Explore Parks for Free This Saturday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is making it easier to get out and enjoy Great Outdoors Month.
The DNR is encouraging Minnesotans to discover and connect with parks, recreation areas, outdoor programs, and activities. On Saturday, Minnesota residents can enter all state parks and recreation areas without a parking permit for Free Park Day. Many of the parks will be hosting naturalist-led programs that day for visitors to enjoy.
If you're unable to make it on Free Park Day, seven-day vehicle permits can be checked out at participating libraries. ATV owners will also be able to ride on the state's public trails this weekend without the usual registration fee for the machine. It gives riders access to 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails.
Riders 18 and younger are required to wear helmets, and anyone born after July 1st, 1987 must have completed an ATV safety certification.
The DNR says there are also numerous opportunities to bike, camp, swim, boat, paddle, and fish all across Minnesota.
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
Gallery Credit: Alexander Raeburn
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil