MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage after the blood supply fell nearly 25% in June.

A steep decline in blood donations since the end of May, coupled with the height of the trauma season, has created a growing gap between supply and patient need.

The shortage is especially serious for platelets and types O positive and B negative blood.

A recent Red Cross survey showed that less than one in five respondents understood that blood cannot be stockpiled because of a limited shelf life, and only about half of the respondents believed it was very likely that they or someone close to them would need blood one day.

Anyone who donates between now and the end of July will receive a Fandango movie ticket by email.

To donate, download the Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-red-cross.

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