UNDATED (WJON News) -- Overnight storms are expected to linger this morning in southern Minnesota, but additional development is possible in the afternoon to the south and east.

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National Weather Service National Weather Service

Most places will likely remain dry as the greatest risk for storms trends east.

St. Cloud officially received just 0.12 inches of rain during the overnight period. We've received 2.14 inches of rain so far in July, which is just below average. We've had 12.67 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is about 2.50 inches below normal.