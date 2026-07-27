ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A longtime local business is celebrating a milestone anniversary all week. Pleasureland RV is celebrating its 55th Anniversary at all 11 of its locations with customer appreciation specials.

Pleasureland RV has centers in Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The celebration will culminate on Saturday with a free community event at its St. Augusta location. The Saturday celebration will feature live music throughout the day, food trucks, bounce houses and family activities, and camping opportunities for people who would like to spend the night.

Diamondback, Ember, and Mason Dixon Line are set to perform.

President and CEO Brad Bacon says reaching 55 years in business is an incredible milestone, and it wouldn't have been possible without the support of customers, employees, manufacturing partners, and the communities they serve.

He says the celebration is their opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey, and they are proud of the incredible team members who have made it all possible.

Pleasureland RV is a third-generation family business started in 1971 by Vern and Beatrice Pearson. Dan Pearson later led the business, and his passion helped shape it into the company it is today. The Saturday anniversary celebration starts at 1:00 p.m.

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Brantley Gilbert 2026 Brantley Gilbert opened the Ledge Amphitheater's season for the second year in a row with a May event. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt