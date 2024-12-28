Pleasureland RV Center’s Annual Used RV Show A Big Hit

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Recreational Vehicles crammed the River's Edge Convention Center on Saturday. It was the last day of PleasureLand RV Center's Annual Used RV Show.

Over the past two weekends, thousands turned out to look at over 120 used RVs from all 9 of PleasureLand RV's locations. People came from South Dakota, Iowa, and all over Minnesota to check out the vehicles.

The event has been going on for about 10 years now and a PleasureLand RV spokesperson says it is a positive event for them and a great way for people to check out some of their best-used RVs in climate-controlled comfort. PleasureLand RV says they typically will move as many as 60-70 RVs over the 6-day sale.

The Sale goes until 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. Next up for Pleasureland RV Center is the annual Camp and Travel Show in February. The travel show takes place over the weekends of February 13th - 16th and 20th - 23rd.

