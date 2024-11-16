It’s All Aboard! At The Granite City Train Show

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Train enthusiasts chugged into the River's Edge Convention Center for the annual Granite City Train Show on Saturday.

The show had 45 vendors with 150 tables selling and displaying model trains, toy trains, books, magazines, and collectibles. There was also a kids' play area with wooden trains for kids to try out.

The show brought in fans both young and old and there was a raffle for a Lionel Model Train set too. Organizers expected 700 - 800 people to attend and the show ran from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

