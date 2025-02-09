ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- All the weekend snow didn't stop people from getting out to discover all things outdoors. The 37th Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen Show is taking place at the River's Edge Convention Center through 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The show has everything people need to plan an outdoor summer adventure. Manager Barry Cenaiko says no matter what you like to do the show has you covered:

"If you want to take a look at driving or flying into Canada we've got that here, if you want to go camping or across the midwest or maybe the dock needs a tune-up or maybe you want to go with something new or just some, maybe the fishing boats a little beat up and it's time to get something else or you're going from a fishing boat to a pontoon now that the family's growing, all of those things are here at the show."

Cenaiko says they have been in St. Cloud since the original Civic Center opened and have grown with the venue:

"Well in the original configuration, we were about half our present size so that was just half of everything, and when it expanded, maybe a dozen years ago, we were able to just bring a lot more of everything in so when a building grows the show grows and the people who attend the show grows too so it's been really nice."

About 7,000 people will turn out for the show over its three-day run. The show also had an animal encounter for the kids with snakes, turtles, and a sloth. Plus there was a wide variety of food offerings like flavored popcorn, barbeque sauces, meat sticks, and even Bloody Mary Mix.

