Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- The City of Rockville will have a gas station again after being without one for about two years. Snak Atak #55 is scheduled to open by the end of the month at 108 E. Broadway Street.

Rockville has been without a gas station since Rockville Gas and Bait closed in 2022 after its owner passed away. Incoming Mayor Mark Husnik says having a gas station in town again will be great for the community:

"I think it's important to the downtown area just to get more draw to downtown and not to have a vacant building in downtown, it gives the town more life."

Husnik says currently the closest place for Rockville residents to go for gas is at the Love's Travel Stop at the intersection of Highway 23 and Interstate 94. Snak Atak has about 50 convenience stores located primarily in Kansas and Missouri.

