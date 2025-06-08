Special Touch-a-Truck Nights Aim For Sensory-friendly Fun
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A series of special touch-a-truck events will be coming to the Cold Spring area this summer. ROCORI Community Education, Stearns-Benton Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition, and ConnectAbility of MN have teamed up to bring sensory-friendly touch-a-truck events to Cold Spring, Richmond, and Rockville.
The Adaptive Touch-a-Truck nights will tone down a lot of the lights and sirens associated with normal touch-a-trucks and have fewer vehicles and smaller crowds. The goal is to create opportunities for families to enjoy learning about the vehicles in a quieter environment. ConnectAbility Community Engagement Senior Manager Amanda Brunotte says the Adaptive Touch-a-Trucks are for anyone who experiences a barrier, no matter their age, whether physical, sensory, cognitive, or emotional.
The series starts on Wednesday at John Clark Elementary in Rockville, followed by Richmond Elementary on July 9th, and the District Education Facility in Cold Spring on August 6th. All of the Adaptive Touch-a-Trucks run from 5:00 - 7:30 p.m.
