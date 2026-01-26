Catch Willie Robertson&#8217;s Stories At The Leadership Luncheon

Catch Willie Robertson’s Stories At The Leadership Luncheon

Jeff Schear, Getty Images

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans have a chance to hear from a popular reality television star for inspiration and insight. Duck Dynasty star and New York Times bestselling author Willie Robertson will speak at the Central Minnesota Leadership Luncheon at Noon at the River of Life Church in Cold Spring on Friday.

Robertson will share stories about his life, lessons he has learned along the way, and offer practical wisdom on topics from faith to family and business. People will laugh, be moved, and get to hear firsthand from one of the country's most recognizable entrepreneurs and faith-driven leaders. The event is a question-and-answer style conversation, and all are welcome. Individual tickets are $51.60 or $38.70 each for a table of eight.

