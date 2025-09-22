COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town is going to have to wait a little longer to be graced by the Golden Arches. McDonald's was supposed to break ground at 200 3rd Street South in Cold Spring this year, but that plan has been delayed. The restaurant chain was granted a special use permit in September of last year for its drive-thru. McDonald's has applied for a one-year extension for the permit, which will be voted on Wednesday at the Cold Spring City Council Meeting.

Per city ordinance, McDonald's had one year to apply for a building permit after the special use permit was approved. The company was not able to apply for the building permit in time, so now an extension is needed. The Planning Committee recommended approval of the special use permit extension at its last meeting. McDonald's is now expected to break ground sometime next year.

