UPDATE: Cold Spring Waits Longer For McDonald’s To Break Ground
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town is going to have to wait a little longer to be graced by the Golden Arches. McDonald's was supposed to break ground at 200 3rd Street South in Cold Spring this year, but that plan has been delayed. The restaurant chain was granted a special use permit in September of last year for its drive-thru. McDonald's has applied for a one-year extension for the permit, which will be voted on Wednesday at the Cold Spring City Council Meeting.
Per city ordinance, McDonald's had one year to apply for a building permit after the special use permit was approved. The company was not able to apply for the building permit in time, so now an extension is needed. The Planning Committee recommended approval of the special use permit extension at its last meeting. McDonald's is now expected to break ground sometime next year.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Most common fast food chains in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker