COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Area kids can high step into a good time on Friday. The ROCORI Dance Team is hosting its annual Dance Clinic for kids in grades 2 - 7. Kids will learn a pom dance and then get to perform it at halftime of the Spartans football game on Friday night.

Get our free mobile app

Dance Team Head Coach Joyce Baumann says the clinic is fun for the kids but also a fundraiser for the team:

"One of the things that I feel strongly about is that I want my dancers to give back to the community, and doing this clinic is a way that they give back. They are completely in charge of it; they come up with the routine, they organize the girls, they teach the girls, they lead them in the dance. It is their give back to the community, it is something that so many of our students look forward to."

Baumann says about 100 kids take part in the clinic every year, and it is open to children from the whole area, not just Cold Spring. She says bonding with the kids is important:

"That relationship piece is so special, and those younger kids, they don't forget the time that those high school students, that the dancers spend with them. We love that they are being positive role models for our youth."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Baumann says it is a big challenge for her dancers to organize the clinic, but they do a great job, and she couldn't be prouder of them. She says the kids are always so excited for the clinic each year, and she often sees some join her team down the road. The cost of the clinic is $42 and includes a snack, pizza dinner, admission to the football game, a t-shirt, and a set of pom poms. The dance clinic starts at 3:15 p.m. at Cold Spring Elementary.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet