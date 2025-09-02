ROCORI Dance Clinic Combines Fun And Community Spirit
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Area kids can high step into a good time on Friday. The ROCORI Dance Team is hosting its annual Dance Clinic for kids in grades 2 - 7. Kids will learn a pom dance and then get to perform it at halftime of the Spartans football game on Friday night.
Dance Team Head Coach Joyce Baumann says the clinic is fun for the kids but also a fundraiser for the team:
"One of the things that I feel strongly about is that I want my dancers to give back to the community, and doing this clinic is a way that they give back. They are completely in charge of it; they come up with the routine, they organize the girls, they teach the girls, they lead them in the dance. It is their give back to the community, it is something that so many of our students look forward to."
Baumann says about 100 kids take part in the clinic every year, and it is open to children from the whole area, not just Cold Spring. She says bonding with the kids is important:
"That relationship piece is so special, and those younger kids, they don't forget the time that those high school students, that the dancers spend with them. We love that they are being positive role models for our youth."
Baumann says it is a big challenge for her dancers to organize the clinic, but they do a great job, and she couldn't be prouder of them. She says the kids are always so excited for the clinic each year, and she often sees some join her team down the road. The cost of the clinic is $42 and includes a snack, pizza dinner, admission to the football game, a t-shirt, and a set of pom poms. The dance clinic starts at 3:15 p.m. at Cold Spring Elementary.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Store To Enhance Convenience In Little Falls
- A Taste Of Summer Joy At The Benton County Fair [PHOTOS]
- A Night Of Disco Magic Awaits At Ledge Amphitheater
- Local Favorite Mexican Restaurant Closes Its Waite Park Doors
- Hormel And Dr. Seuss Team Up For A Tasty Twist
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise Kicks Off Busy Week of Shows at the Ledge [GALLERY]
LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Stacker