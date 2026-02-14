The Sartell-St. Stephen jazz dance team took 2nd in the Class AA meet in Minneapolis at Target Center Friday. Defending champion Benilde-St. Margaret's successfully defended their title. Orono finished 3rd and Sauk Rapids-Rice did not make the top 3.

Cathedral Takes 2nd

The Cathedral jazz dance team took 2nd in the Class A meet losing on a tie-break for 1st with Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd. Holdingford finished 3rd.

The high kick competition is taking place today at Target Center.