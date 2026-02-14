Sartell and Cathedral Each Take 2nd at State Jazz Dance Competition

photo courtesy of Sartell-St. Stephen Athletics

The Sartell-St. Stephen jazz dance team took 2nd in the Class AA meet in Minneapolis at Target Center Friday.  Defending champion Benilde-St. Margaret's successfully defended their title.  Orono finished 3rd and Sauk Rapids-Rice did not make the top 3.

Photo - Jackie Eiynck
Cathedral Takes 2nd

The Cathedral jazz dance team took 2nd in the Class A meet losing on a tie-break for 1st with Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd.  Holdingford finished 3rd.

The high kick competition is taking place today at Target Center.

 

Filed Under: dance
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Sports

