Minneapolis Dance Company Offering Virtual Performance

ST. CLOUD -- A Minneapolis dance company is offering a virtual performance this weekend.

The Paramount Theatre is partnering with The James Sewell Ballet to bring a new dance production titled Six Solos and Other Works. Each dance is a personal reflection of the artists creativity.

You can watch the show anytime through Video On Demand starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday through 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $20 and can be found on the Paramount Theatre's website.

The James Sewell Ballet was the last group to perform on the Paramount stage before the COVID shutdown.